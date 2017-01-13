Auto Care’s CEO Bill Hanvey To Address NPW’s Million Dollar Club

Each year, National Performance Warehouse (NPW) seeks out a relevant industry topic to be addressed as part of its Million Dollar Club’s annual program. Past subjects included tax law changes, marketing changes influenced by the internet, buying groups and lending and banking legislation.

Keeping the program interesting, informative and entertaining, the special guest speaker at this year’s presentation will be Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. Hanvey is a highly respected 25-plus-year veteran in the automotive marketplace. Starting with an education in communication and public relations, Hanvey has added extensive grass roots experience at the street level and gained his executive experience at Tenneco, FleetPride, Dorman and Schaeffler on the supply and distribution sides to make him a well-seasoned emissary of automotive knowledge.

Hanvey has served the industry on many committees and is a leader in educational areas that affect the aftermarket today and those that we need to be prepared for, such as telematics, said Larry Pacey, CEO and president of NPW. “We are glad that Bill could join us for this important event for NPW. Bill’s extensive experiences across the industry makes him a person who knows his parts and how aspects like vendor relations, marketing, inventory, training, etc., move the industry forward. I am sure Bill will be informative and entertaining.”

National Performance Warehouse Companies will start its 2017 FAST Expo weekend with this gala Friday evening event at the Starlight Ballroom atop the Miami Beach Resort Hotel. This event is held to recognize NPW vendors in the “million” dollar plus purchase category for their support in growing NPW revenue.

This year’s event includes representatives from AAM, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and the 19 industry-leading brands in the Million Dollar Vendor Club. Companies who reach this plateau are presented awards and their names are placed on the company’s Honor Cup for posterity.