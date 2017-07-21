Auto Care Careers Announces Fall Semester Schedule Of Events

Auto Care Careers, a program of the Auto Care Association, has paired with several colleges and technical schools across the country as part of its strategy to connect the industry to the next generation of the workforce. Employers in the industry are invited to participate in the “Auto Care Careers on Campus” program with the various scheduled events planned for this fall.

The following events will take place this fall:

Texas A&M, College Station, Texas

Professional Association for Industrial Distribution (PAID) Career Fair, Thursday, Sept. 21

Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania

Career Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 27

University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, Ohio

Career Fair, Thursday, Oct. 11-Friday, Oct. 12

Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan

Career Fair, Friday, Oct. 12

University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida

Business Internship Fair, Wednesday, Nov. 8

Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois

Career Fair, event details TBD

Participating schools are highly-recommended by Auto Care member companies based on their technically-skilled students and top-notch programs.

“The Auto Care Careers on Campus program works to expand the awareness of career opportunities in the automotive aftermarket at the post-secondary school level,” said Courtney Hammer, director, job and career development, Auto Care Association. “We have created relationships with several new schools that are eager to hear about employment opportunities in the industry, so that employers can establish a new pipeline of talent at schools that have been vetted by the Auto Care Association. Bottom line, this is an easy way to connect with new schools and recruit high-quality young people.”

Ideal participating employers will have internships or entry-level positions readily available for students enthusiastic about entering the auto care industry. In turn, companies get the opportunity to field some of the best and brightest talent these universities have to offer.

Employers can learn more about participating in one or more of the on-campus fall events by contacting Katy McQuiston at [email protected] and visiting autocarecareers.org/on-campus.