May 18, 2017

Auto Care Career And Education Award Application Now Available

The Auto Care Association is now accepting applications for the Auto Care Career and Education (ACE) Award, to honor auto care companies that continually provide the culture for and facilitation of employee career development, and invest in employee education and training.

The ACE Award, formerly known as the Head of the Class Award, recognizes three companies designated by total number of employees. Winners are selected based on their dedication to investing in the growth of their employees as well as professional development and career opportunities offered. The award winners will be selected by the Auto Care Association Education Committee.

“As employees grow in their roles and within the company, career development and employee retention contribute to the success of the company,” said Michael Barratt, senior vice president, meetings and events, Auto Care Association. “The ACE Award recognizes companies for their commitment to providing opportunities for employees to increase their knowledge and improve skill-building, in addition to providing the environment and culture for individual employee growth. We are delighted to showcase these companies that can serve as examples for other auto care industry companies to follow.

Companies winning the previous ACE Award note that the recognition for their education and training program increased their reputation in both their employees’ and customers’ eyes. The companies used the materials, logos, promotion and other materials provided by the association for their own promotion campaigns.

To apply, use the online application form, available at autocare.org/aceaward. The online application format enables applicants to enter, save and re-access text, attach sample PDF documents and include internet links. Applicants are encouraged to focus on their company’s career development, education and training story, and to outline their approach and return on investment.

Applications are due by June 23. Winning companies will be notified in July. Winners will be recognized during Fall Leadership Days 2017 in San Francisco, California. Winning companies also will be featured in the Auto Care Insider magazine.

 

