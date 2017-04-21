Auto Care Association Webinar On Business Opportunities In Nicaragua To Feature US Ambassador To Nicaragua Laura Dogu

The Auto Care Association and the U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua will host a free webinar on the business opportunities in the automotive industry in Nicaragua. The webinar will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, and will feature a country briefing by U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua Laura Dogu, plus market information and best prospects. Participants also will learn about the U.S. Commercial Service in-country support, and the Auto Care Association’s trade mission to Central America – Honduras, Sept. 26 and Nicaragua, Sept. 28.

The Auto Care Association’s trade missions are a part of the Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) award the association received from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help the automotive industry increase exports to free trade agreement partners in Latin America.

There is no fee to attend the webinar, but attendees must register at tinyurl.com/Nicaragua-Web. The webinar is open to Auto Care Association members and non-members. Attendees are encouraged to register early due to limited availability.

The Auto Care Association and the U.S. Commercial service also will host a free webinar on “Business Opportunities in Honduras,” at 2 p.m. ET. on April 25. This webinar also is open to Auto Care Association members and non-members. Register at tinyurl.com/Honduras-Webinar.

For details about the webinar and the trade mission, visit autocare.org/trade-missions. For additional event information, contact Carolina Arregoces at [email protected] or 240-333-1037.