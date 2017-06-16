Auto Care Association And TechForce Foundation Partner In FutureTech Success Campaign

The Auto Care Association has partnered with TechForce Foundation in a new national initiative, FutureTech Success, in an effort to fuel the pipeline of tomorrow’s workforce of technicians. As part of the Auto Care Association’s Job and Career Development program, the association will offer support to the initiative to deliver the message that being a transportation technician is a successful, in-demand and valued career path.

“Future technicians in the auto care industry have to be well-trained, dynamic in their thinking and passionate about the cars of today and tomorrow,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “We are proud to team up with TechForce Foundation and FutureTech Success to identify and encourage a better perception of the technician profession.”

FutureTech Success seeks to reposition the outdated “grease monkey” stereotype and bring back after-school and summer activities where young people can experience vehicle technology and how it relates to science, engineering, math and careers.

The initiative will focus on parents and influencers of 13-to-18-year-olds, and will provide hands-on opportunities for young men and women to experience the rewards of working and creating with their hands. The Auto Care Association and TechForce Foundation will work together to deliver a unified public message around transportation technician career opportunities and best practices.

“We aim to provide tactile-minded individuals and their parents and influencers with the resources and opportunities to discover the transportation industry as both a viable and exciting career option,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO, TechForce Foundation.