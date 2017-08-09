Auto Care Association Hosts 2 New Webinars In August

The Auto Care Association is hosting two new webinars in August, designed to inform and educate professionals in the industry on key issues, trends and business opportunities. Webinars are one of many resources the association provides to help businesses strategically position themselves for the future.

From 2-3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 10, “Renegotiating NAFTA – Impact on the Auto Care Industry” will explore:

Likely negotiating priorities for each country

Where we are in the process, highlighting potential stakeholder engagement opportunities

Likely areas for modernization, including e-commerce, energy, labor and the environment

How NAFTA 2.0 could compare to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)

Anticipated NAFTA renegotiation challenges.

Speakers Yohai Baisburd, partner with Dentons Washington D.C.; Paul Lalonde, partner with Dentons Toronto; and Joaquín Contreras, partner with Dentons Mexico City, will be featured as panelists. Register for the NAFTA webinar here.

From 2-3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 28, “The New Aftermarket Era: Opportunities in Mexico” will delve into:

Key industry facts about Mexico

Vehicle sales and VIO trends

The ACES Standards and how they support trade

Why Mexico is a major player-to-be in the auto care industry

Evaristo Garcia, founder, Integrate Data Facts (IDF) and Mexico market specialist, will lead the discussion. Register for the Mexico webinar here.

Each webinar will include the opportunity for attendees to ask questions to the presenters during a live Q&A session. Both members and non-members are welcome to attend both webinars, free of charge. Attendees unable to participate live can still register, and will be provided with a recording of the webinar after it has concluded.