Auto Care Association Elects New Executive Committee Members

The Auto Care Association has elected its new Executive Committee members for 2017-‘18. Executive Committee members serve a one-year term and are elected annually. This latest Executive Committee term became effective on July 1.

The Auto Care Association’s elected officers of the Executive Committee are:

Chairman: Michael Klein, CEO, Las Colinas Investments LLC

Vice Chairman: Mark Finestone, executive vice president, merchandising, AutoZone Inc.

Treasurer: Todd Hack, vice president, automotive aftermarket, The Gates Corp.

Secretary: Brad Kraft, president and CEO, Hopkins Manufacturing Co.

Vice president: Jim Dykstra, president, Dytech Auto Group

Vice president: Roger McCollum, president and CEO, N.A. Williams

Vice president: Don Reimondo, CEO, HDA Truck Pride

Vice president: William Maggs, president, National PRONTO Association

“Auto Care Association Executive Committee members are comprised of experienced volunteer leaders who provide input and guidance on our mission-critical objectives,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Because of these committee members, we have a true insider perspective on key issues and catalysts within our industry, and can tackle those issues head-on by utilizing their knowledge and expertise. I’m proud to have these leaders serve as we look forward to 2018, and am eager to collaborate and share our progress with members.”

