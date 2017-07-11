Association/Auto Care Association
July 11, 2017 12:55 pm

Auto Care Association Elects New Executive Committee Members

The Auto Care Association has elected its new Executive Committee members for 2017-‘18. Executive Committee members serve a one-year term and are elected annually. This latest Executive Committee term became effective on July 1.

The Auto Care Association’s elected officers of the Executive Committee are:

  • Chairman: Michael Klein, CEO, Las Colinas Investments LLC
  • Vice Chairman: Mark Finestone, executive vice president, merchandising, AutoZone Inc.
  • Treasurer: Todd Hack, vice president, automotive aftermarket, The Gates Corp.
  • Secretary: Brad Kraft, president and CEO, Hopkins Manufacturing Co.
  • Vice president: Jim Dykstra, president, Dytech Auto Group
  • Vice president: Roger McCollum, president and CEO, N.A. Williams
  • Vice president: Don Reimondo, CEO, HDA Truck Pride
  • Vice president: William Maggs, president, National PRONTO Association

“Auto Care Association Executive Committee members are comprised of experienced volunteer leaders who provide input and guidance on our mission-critical objectives,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Because of these committee members, we have a true insider perspective on key issues and catalysts within our industry, and can tackle those issues head-on by utilizing their knowledge and expertise. I’m proud to have these leaders serve as we look forward to 2018, and am eager to collaborate and share our progress with members.”

