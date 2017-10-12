Auto Care Association Announces Upcoming Webinars Covering E-Commerce And Consumer Insights

The Auto Care Association has announced its schedule of upcoming webinars in October.

At 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 19, interested attendees can join the one-hour teleforum series hosted by the Auto Care Association’s Manufacturers’ Representatives Council titled, “The E-Commerce Effect: Where Are Your Customers Shopping?” This teleforum will address several topics within the current state of e-commerce and where it’s headed, including:

The impact of e-commerce on retail categories and its potential threat for auto parts

The effects of online shopping to brick-and-mortar auto retailers

The changing expectations of customers on product delivery time

The key drivers behind customers shifting to e-commerce

The teleforum, moderated by Marc Pappas, vice president, data services and e-commerce, Federal Auto Parts, will feature panelists Malcolm Davidow, partner, Schwartz Advisors; Tom Frey, vice president of information and technology, Automotive Distribution Network; and Curtis “Andy” Massoll, president, Curt’s Service Center.

For more information about the webinar and to sign up, click here or contact Lia Zegeye at [email protected].

At 2 p.m. EDT on Oct. 20, the Auto Care Association will feature a webinar titled, “Ground Signal: Insights for the Modern Brand” on consumer insights and customer experiences presented by Ground Signal, a location-based audience research company.

The webinar, presented by Melki Ko, Ground Signal chief strategy officer, will focus on the value of capturing customers’ social experiences and data to help brands better understand their online and offline behaviors.

For more information about the “Ground Signal: Insights for the Modern Brand” webinar and to sign up, click here or contact Stacey Miller at [email protected].

Registrants who cannot attend the webinars live will be sent a recording after the webinar has concluded.