Service And Repair/Autel
May 5, 2017 12:04 pm

Autel Releases 5 New AutoLINK Professional Service Tools

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

95 Percent Of US Car Miles Could Be Traveled In Self-Driving, Electric Or Shared Vehicles By 2030, RethinkX Report Says

Kalman & Pabst Photo Group Announces New Hire To Lead Business Development Efforts In The Auto Aftermarket Marketplace

Pirelli To Officially Sponsor The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Royal Purple Synthetic Oil To Headline Mazda Road To Indy Rounds At Indianapolis

Brake Parts Inc Expands Sales Team

CARSTAR North America Sets Sights On Strategic Growth, Operating Efficiencies To Drive Sales For North America's Largest Collision Network

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

Auto Care Association Webinar On Business Opportunities In Nicaragua To Feature US Ambassador To Nicaragua Laura Dogu

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

Autel has announced the addition of five new Autel AutoLINK professional service tools. One of the newest features for all five tools is the enhanced Auto VIN Identification to quickly scan and identify the vehicle, then read DTCs and search the definition library for “code breaker” information.

According to the company, the easy-to-use tool navigation, easier software updates via the USB cord and enhanced speed and power make these affordable service tools a “must-have” for any shop. Several of these newest additions to the Autel service tool line feature the same One Click I/M Readiness Key with LED Indicator Lights to perform testing on active vehicle monitors, to confirm if DTCs are present.

The new tools and prices are:

  • AL319 – $69.95
  • AL529 – $149.95
  • AL529HD – $199.95
  • AL609P – $229.95
  • AL629 – $249.95
Show Full Article