Service And Repair/Autel
April 20, 2017 12:56 pm

Autel Announces New Professional Scan Tool

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Autel Announces New Professional Scan Tool

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

XL Hybrids Receives Executive Order From California Air Resources Board For Aftermarket Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversions For Ford Transit Vans And Wagons

Mickey Thompson Continues Support Of International Drag Bike League

CAWA Announces Details For Summer Educational Forum

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

Monroe Brakes 'Get A Break On Brakes' Promotion Offers Consumers Rebates Of Up To $30

BASF Names Dirk Bremm As President Of Coatings Division

Autel has announced the release of the Autel MaxiCHECK MX808 all service tool. The device features a combination of the full systems diagnostics from the MD802 and the advanced service features from the MaxiCHECK Pro, with the included benefits of faster and more powerful android based software navigation in a 7-inch tablet tool.

The company says this newest addition to the Autel service tool line features the same hardware as the TS608 without the wireless TPMS functions.

Show Full Article