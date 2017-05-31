Financial/Audax Private Equity
May 31, 2017 12:29 pm

Audax Private Equity Announces Sale Of Rough Country

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff

View bio

Audax Private Equity has completed the sale of Rough Country to Gridiron Capital, a private equity firm based in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Rough Country, headquartered in Dyersburg, Tennessee, is a customer-focused provider of suspension lift kits to the off-road SUV and truck market. Rough Country also offers a full set of off-road products, including shocks, stabilizers, lights, fender flares and other accessories.

Geoffrey Rehnert, co-CEO, Audax Group, said, “Rough Country is a leading supplier of suspension systems to the fragmented SUV and truck enthusiast market. The Rough Country team has demonstrated tremendous success in growing the business, and we wish both the management team and Gridiron Capital continued success.”

Jay Mitchell, managing director, Audax Private Equity, said, “Ken Dunn and the entire team in Dyersburg, Tennessee, did an exceptional job growing the business. The team expanded Rough Country’s product line, increased its distribution reach, and did so while maintaining a relentless focus on customer service. We are thankful for their efforts and wish them only the best with Gridiron Capital.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial adviser to Rough Country and Audax.

 

