ATP – Inc. Acquired By The Lodi Group

The assets of ATP – Inc. have been acquired by The Lodi Group of Monterrey, Mexico. Under new ownership, the company begins operation as Automotive Technology Products LLC (ATP), effective today with no disruption in business.

The company says its first priority is to restore order fill to its extensive customer base and continue a long tradition of supplying the highest-quality with excellent customer service, near term.

“As an OE manufacturer of flywheels, flexplates, ring gears and other related powertrain products, The Lodi Group is proud to add Automotive Technology Products to our family of companies serving the automotive aftermarket in North America and the rest of the world. With manufacturing capacity in place and redeployment of existing inventories, personnel and equipment, we plan to return service levels to normal and business as usual in a very short time,” said Jorge Frias, president of Automotive Technology Products LLC.

Automotive Technologies Products LLC is an aftermarket supplier of transmission parts, kits chemicals and filters as well as flywheels, flexplates and cables. In addition, its Graywerks line of hard parts complete its broad product offering. The Lodi Group owns manufacturing facilities in North America as well as automotive aftermarket supply companies specializing in powertrain and power transmission components.