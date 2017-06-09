ATMC Calls For Award Submissions

The Automotive Training Managers Council (ATMC) is calling for submissions for its 2017 National Excellence in Training Awards. In what has become an annual tradition, ATMC recognizes effective or innovative training programs for the automotive and truck service sectors. The awards aim to highlight the importance of training to the success of the industry.

Three awards will be given, including an overall Grand Award, to programs that meet or exceed a prescribed level of excellence. An ATMC panel will judge all submissions based on several criteria. Awards will be presented at the ATMC reception on Nov. 1 during Industry Week in Las Vegas.

The application process is free to all ATMC members. Non-members pay a $150 application fee. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1. For more information or an application, visit atmc.org or contact Dave Milne at [email protected] or 703-669-6617.