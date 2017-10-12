asTech Mobile Services Celebrates Cleveland Grand Opening

asTech, a leader in collision diagnostics and vehicle electronic repairs, recently brought an expanded list of services to the Cleveland market. These new offerings were unveiled to the market at the Cleveland asTech Mobile grand opening event.

With the company’s new mobile offering, repair shops can now access full-service solutions through the same provider they know and trust. Ultimately, using asTech full-service solutions enables shops to keep cars in the production lane, eliminate repair delays, reduce rental costs and deliver a much better customer experience, the company says.

The Cleveland Ohio asTech Mobile Grand Opening was a great success. Paul Grant, vice president of business development gave a presentation of the asTech services.

Marty Cusick, a Mobile Technician from asTech, demonstrated the features and functionality of the diagnostic device by performing a live asTech scan. The highlight of the presentation was the showcase of the increased ability of the asTech to open and close doors, windows and honk the horn remotely. At the end of the evening, one grand-prize winner was presented with a brand new asTech device.

“The Cleveland event was a great opportunity for us to connect with repair shops who are looking for a way to become more accurate in the repair process, and increase their offerings,” said Grant. “We want to show shop owners and technicians how we can help them be more successful and give their customers even better and faster repairs. These events allow us to do just that, and we hope to do more of them across the country.”