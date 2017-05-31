Association Veteran Julie Massaro Joins ASA As Head Of Colorado Affiliate

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that Julie Massaro recently assumed the position of executive director of ASA-Colorado. She brings extensive experience to her new ASA duties in both for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations.

Skilled in all facets of association management, including market research and analysis, strategic planning, development and implementation and results analysis, the association says Massaro brings extensive experience with project management, meeting planning, cost containment and budget management to ASA-Colorado. She also has a proven track record of successfully leading multidisciplinary teams and staff groups, as well as volunteer communities.

Massaro’s background includes service as executive director of the Performing Arts Medicine Association (PAMA) and the National Utility Contractors Association of Colorado (NUCA), both located in Denver, from 2009 to the present. In addition, from 2008-’09, she served as the managing director of Component Relations for Denver’s Financial Planning Association (FPA), as well as the director of Chapter Relations and Community Development for the organization from 2006-’08. Prior to that, she was FPA’s director of membership.

Massaro’s other executive-level positions in Denver included:

Vice president of marketing, Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN),

Director of marketing, Starz Encore Entertainment

Director of marketing, American Management Association International (AMA)

Director of marketing, American Water Works Association (AWWA)

Massaro holds a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and classical studies from the University of Denver.

“I am extremely excited and feel very fortunate to have Julie Massaro as our executive director,” said Steve Horvath, chairman of ASA-Colorado. “I see a very bright future for ASA-Colorado.”

“We are pleased to welcome Julie to the ASA family and commend the ASA-Colorado board of directors on an outstanding choice for their executive director,” said Tony Molla, ASA vice president. “We’re looking forward to working with Julie and the entire ASA-Colorado team for the benefit of our members and the automotive industry at large.”