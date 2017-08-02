Service And Repair/testing
August 2, 2017

ASE Introduces Updated Testing Platform

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced changes that will offer an enhanced experience for professionals when taking tests to earn ASE certification. These changes to the computer test format became effective at Prometric test sites as of Aug 1.

Test questions look the same as before, but new features have been added. For example, a new list of test question numbers appears on the left side of the screen. These change color when a question is answered, allowing test takers to quickly see unanswered questions and go to them with a single click.

Other new features include:

  • Text highlighting and answer strike-out options, helping test takers note important details and rule out known incorrect answers
  • A progress bar showing the percentage of questions completed, to help with pacing
  • Answer boxes that change color when selected, allowing at-a-glance confirmation of the answer chosen

“We want to bring our ASE certification candidates the best in new testing technology,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “The new platform makes testing more intuitive than ever before, allowing the test taker to more easily focus on the questions and answers.”

An online demo of the updated platform can be viewed at ase.com/ASEdemo.

