ASC Launches New Mobile-Optimized Website For Faster Parts Search

ASC Industries, a worldwide innovator in water pump design and manufacturing, says it has enhanced its website at asc-ind.com to make it easy to find water pump and timing kit parts and important information quickly. Designed to provide a user-friendly experience on mobile devices and desktop computers, the site offers technicians, DIYers and aftermarket automotive parts suppliers an intuitive, streamlined parts search and unsurpassed technical support that is accessible anytime, anywhere, according to ASC.

“More and more, today’s technicians and salespeople are using phones and tablets to find information and place orders,” said Andrew Kratky, vice president of sales and marketing for ASC Industries. “Our new site gives them everything they need, whether they’re repairing a water pump or helping a customer with a water pump order.”

ASC noted that in addition to the new parts search, the newly optimized website offers these user-friendly benefits:

Dynamic product catalog: ASC’s mission is to provide the highest quality water pumps and timing kits for every vehicle on the road and make them easy to find. Users can quickly and easily search by year, make, model and engine type as well as by part number, VIN or category to find the exact part they need.

Comprehensive product information: Product listings include installation instructions, technical information, service bulletins and installation videos.

Unmatched support: ASC’s U.S.-based, ASE-certified engineers and dedicated service teams offer innovative automotive product solutions and the industry’s most expansive library of cooling system-related technical resources.

For more information about ASC Industries, contact an ASC sales representative, visit asc-ind.com/ or call 1-800-253-6009 ext. 1200.