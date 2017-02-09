Arnott Introduces New Front Shocks For 2007-’14 GM SUVs

Arnott Air Suspension Products has announced the introduction of SK-2806, Arnott’s new value front shock for newer GM SUVs (GMT820 chassis) with Autoride (Z55 RPO).

Arnott says this easy-to-install shock is designed for budget-minded shoppers, and retails for $179. It is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. SK-2806 includes a pre-installed spring mounting perch and an exclusive Arnott sensor, which plugs into the auto-damping system to eliminate dash panel error messages.

New twin-tube replacement shock SK-2806 is made for Arnott, fits the left or right side, and delivers a safe and reliable ride, the company says. Arnott recommends replacing these shocks in pairs.

The featured new front shock for GM SUVs is a quality, cost-effective suspension solution for GM SUV owners concerned about failing OE GM suspension parts leaving them stranded with expensive and recurring maintenance problems, according to Arnott.

The “Arnott Advantage” includes a comprehensive lineup of innovative new and remanufactured aftermarket replacement parts for GM vehicles, including Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Avalanche, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Envoy, Yukon, or Yukon Denali. For more information, go to: https://www.arnottindustries.com/.