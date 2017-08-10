Manufacturing/Arnott
August 10, 2017 12:17 pm

Arnott Introduces New Front And Rear Air Struts For The 2004-’10 Jaguar XJ With Sport Suspension

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the front and rear of the 2004 to 2010 Jaguar XJ series with Sport Suspension.

AS-2890 (front) and AS-2891 (rear) feature a custom-made and tuned premium monotube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive, sporty ride.

The company says that the Arnott-designed struts eliminate many of the common high wear weaknesses of the OE strut, such as the leaky upper seal, noisy upper mount and the weak lower rubber seal. The Arnott struts for the X350 and X358 chassis are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new heavy-duty crimping rings, new O-Rings and a new OE-inspired dampening coil.

The air struts retail for $552.34 each and are backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty. These struts fit Jaguar vehicles with Sport suspension only.

