Arnott Introduces New Front And Rear Air Struts For The 2004-’10 Jaguar XJ With Sport Suspension

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the front and rear of the 2004 to 2010 Jaguar XJ series with Sport Suspension.

AS-2890 (front) and AS-2891 (rear) feature a custom-made and tuned premium monotube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive, sporty ride.

The company says that the Arnott-designed struts eliminate many of the common high wear weaknesses of the OE strut, such as the leaky upper seal, noisy upper mount and the weak lower rubber seal. The Arnott struts for the X350 and X358 chassis are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new heavy-duty crimping rings, new O-Rings and a new OE-inspired dampening coil.

The air struts retail for $552.34 each and are backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty. These struts fit Jaguar vehicles with Sport suspension only.

AS-2890 (front) replaces OE part numbers:

C2C28534

C2C28410

C2C20163

C2C23700

C2C2245

C2C24413

C2C25697

C2C39764

C2C31017

C2C23699

C2C23699E

AS-2891 (rear) replaces OE part numbers: