Manufacturing/Arnott
July 14, 2017

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2003-’12 Land Rover Range Rover

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced its new front air struts for the 2003-’12 Range Rover L322, MK-III and Vogue (excluding Supercharged). Parts AS-2961 (Right Front) and AS-2962 (Left Front) are new, Arnott-designed and not remanufactured.

Arnott says these new struts are an excellent alternative to remanufactured OE struts. To maintain high-quality standards, Arnott says it is phasing out several remanufactured Land Rover part numbers because the company is seeing a growing number of the aging OE struts that have been remanufactured one or more times. Several of the internal components, including the top mount and damper, can’t be accessed and rebuilt, so this new strut design is a better replacement option for the vehicle, according to the company.

Arnott’s exclusive design replaces aging remanufactured assemblies and features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valve. The new air struts are assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by Vibracoustic. The air strut assemblies also feature extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, air fitting, check valve and a new stamped steel top mount.

The new aftermarket air struts for the Range Rover retail for $419 each and replace OE part numbers:

  • RNB000740 (Front Right)
  • RNB000750 (Front Left)

AS-2961 and AS-2962 are backed by Arnott’s renowned limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

