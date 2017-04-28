Distribution/Arnold Motor Supply
April 28, 2017 12:38 pm

Arnold Motor Supply Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Special Awards Banquet

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

John Washbish, president and CEO, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance was the keynote speaker for the 90th anniversary celebration and gave the audience a firsthand look into his journey through the automotive parts industry.

Ninety years ago, E.P. Arnold started a company selling $65 worth of auto parts out of the back of a 1927 Chevy. This past weekend, Arnold Motor Supply celebrated its 90th anniversary in Spencer, Iowa, planning an entire day of events for roughly 800 of its employees and automotive business partners. The event reflected on the past 90 years of business and highlighted the importance of serving local communities and customers.

Dennis Spooner, managing director of Arnold Motor Supply, gives opening comments to the audience of more than 750 associates and business partners at the 90th anniversary celebration in Spencer, Iowa

“In the middle of the depression, E.P. Arnold had the foresight to start a business in a new field, the automotive aftermarket,” said Managing Partner Dennis Spooner. “He also recognized the importance of machine shops to keep the customer on the road and in the field.”

E.P. Arnold’s original 1927 Chevrolet, which he used to sell parts from in the earliest days of his business part of the “You Build a Business with People” exhibit at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer, Iowa.

A day full of tours of the newly expanded Arnold Motor Supply Distribution Center, as well as a classic cars museum and exhibit about the company at the Clay County Heritage Center was capped off with an inspiring dinner and awards banquet that honored Arnold Motor Supply employees as well as the company’s valuable business partners. John Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, of which Arnold is a member, gave the keynote speech at the event.

“Our 90th anniversary offers a time to reflect on how far we have come,” said Spooner. “Few companies reach a milestone such as this. With business partners and employees spread across the miles and states, it was a great opportunity to come together and recognize this achievement.”

At the event, Arnold Motor Supply honored several key business partners with awards for their contributions to the company’s success in 2016.

  • Innovative Partner Award: Dorman Products
  • Developmental Partner Award: Standard Motor Supply
  • Brand Engagement Award: WIX Filters
  • Sales Support Award: BBB Industries
  • 2016 Partner of the Year Award: East Penn Manufacturing

 

