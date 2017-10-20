Arkansas Auto Parts Retailer Hits A 30-Year Milestone

For 30 years, H&H Classic Parts has been selling classic Chevrolet parts. A family business, H&H started out as a side business for Herman and Liz Smith, operating out of a small building on the family farm and selling parts by catalog. Today, H&H Classic Parts is a multi-million dollar business selling parts worldwide for classic Chevy Camaros, Chevelles, Impalas, Novas, Tri-Fives and trucks.

“We’re obviously proud of our 30th anniversary and excited to share this milestone with our community,” said Tray Smith, vice president of H&H Classic Parts and son of founders Herman and Liz. “My family started this business with the intent to provide the best parts at the best prices possible with the fastest service in the industry. We’ve been successful because of our loyal customers and community support. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the people of Bentonville, Arkansas.”

Herman and Liz Smith have been in the auto industry since 1968. Herman owned an auto service center and realized there was a growing need for high-quality reproduction parts. In 1987, H&H Classic Parts was housed in a small room in the shop. Herman, Liz and their son Tray all participated in this part-time side business. By 1993, Herman sold his service center business and, soon after, the H&H Classic Parts location grew by more than 7,200 square feet.

While the Smith family enjoys the small-town personal service they introduced to customers in 1987, H&H Classic Parts’ online sales are a key component to their success. Throughout the years, the Smiths have adapted and thrived in this competitive business while maintaining their Arkansas roots. Providing quick delivery, helpful customer service and before- and after-sale technical assistance to classic Chevy owners keeps them busy. In fact, their staff has expanded to include a dedicated sales team and a shipping department. Everyone at H&H Classic Parts is knowledgeable and passionate about classic Chevys.

In addition to selling parts online, via catalog and at the shop, H&H Classic Parts regularly travels to car shows and swap meets across the United States, from the Ozarks Antique Auto Club Swap Meet to the GoodGuys Lone Star Nationals. H&H Classic Parts travels to these shows in a big red semi truck that the company says is a bit of an icon in Bentonville.

“Everyone knows our truck,” said Smith. “If you see a big red Peterbilt rolling down the road, that’s probably us headed out to a show or meet somewhere.”

To learn more about H&H, visit hhclassic.com/p-14592-h-h-classic-parts.html.