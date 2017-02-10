APRA Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Remanufacturing Industries Council

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturers Association has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Remanufacturing Industries Council (RIC), creating a powerful alliance between RIC and four other remanufacturing associations, each representing a different sector within the industry. The associations say the purpose of the MoU is to enhance information sharing and advancement of the entire remanufacturing industry.

The MoU was signed by the Automotive Parts Remanufacturers Association (APRA), International Imaging Technology Council (ITC), Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League (PEARL), and the Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA). The MoU recognizes the long-standing partnership between these associations and is intended to foster collaboration of the dissemination of news and information relevant to all reman sectors.

The collaborating associations said this creates the framework for cooperation and support of strategic initiatives for advancing industry objectives for all sectors. According to Bill Davies, chairman of the RIC, “the new Memorandum of Understanding between our organization and these sector associations marks an important step forward in RIC’s ongoing efforts to advocate, educate and collaborate on behalf of the entire remanufacturing industry.”

“This is a great opportunity for APRA. Our members will benefit from the collaborative efforts between all of these associations. We look forward to working more closely with the RIC to support initiatives impacting all of remanufacturing,” said Joe Kripli, president, APRA.

The MoU comes at a time when the remanufacturing industry is experiencing great growth in all industry sectors, but needs a unified voice, according to the associations. The Remanufacturing Industries Council will continue its efforts to collaborate with other remanufacturing sector associations in its mission to advance the entire remanufacturing industry.