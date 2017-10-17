ANCO Unveils New Wiper Blade Line For Medium- And Heavy-Duty Trucking Applications

Federal-Mogul Motorparts‘ ANCO brand, marketed as “The Clearest Choice” in wiper blades, is set to unveil a new wiper blade line made specifically for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Available exclusively through Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ heavy-duty distribution network, 14 new SKUs fit a variety of sizes and applications, featuring exclusive DuraKlear HD – a robust durable element designed for heavy-duty use. They also are designed with a heavy-duty bridge design for improved mechanical strength. Offering four layers of corrosion protection – galvanized structural steel, phosphate coating, E-coat and top coat – these blades also incorporate a tall wiper element and stainless-steel flexors to offer premium quality. Saddle, hook and side pin adaptors are included in each package to accommodate most any connection. Size ranges available are:

12-22-inch, accommodating two different narrow saddle sizes

18-28-inch, accommodating three different wide saddle sizes

“At ANCO, we understand how important it is for heavy-duty fleets to stay on the road and not have to worry about wiper failure,” said Eli Wolnerman, brand manager, ANCO wiper blades. “Time is money, and with this new line of wipers, ANCO provides the toughness, dependability and durability that fleets require from their wiper blades.”

For more information on ANCO medium- and heavy-duty wiper blades, contact a local Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ heavy-duty distributor or the ANCO website at ANCOwipers.com.