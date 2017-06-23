AMi Accepting Applications For Tom B. Babcox Memorial Scholarship

From BodyShop Business

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) is accepting applications for the annual $1,000 Tom B. Babcox Memorial Scholarship.

AMi, in conjunction with Babcox Media, established the scholarship, which is awarded to an Automotive Service Association (ASA) Mechanical Division member who strives to be or is presently working in a management capacity.

The scholarship will be applied toward the recipient’s expenses to attend the 2017 NACE Automechanika from July 26-29 in Chicago. The industry event offers an educational lineup of AMi seminars, technical training courses and industry sessions, an exposition and the opportunity to network with other automotive service professionals.

To be eligible for the award, the following requirements must be met: Applicants must work in the mechanical repair industry; must demonstrate an interest in self-improvement through management education; must own or work for a business that is an ASA member in good standing; and, if the applicant is not the business owner, must be recommended by the business owner.

AMi trustees and its employees, and the Babcox Scholarship Selection Committee and Babcox employees, are not eligible to apply.

To request a scholarship application, call AMi at 817-514-2929 or email [email protected]. Applications must be received by AMi on or before June 30.

The scholarship recipient will be notified by AMi on or before July 7.

Babcox Media is the publisher of BodyShop Business and aftermarketNews.