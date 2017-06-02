Alliance Tire Americas Names Brian Sheehey Vice President Of Marketing

From Tire Review

Alliance Tire Americas has named Brian Sheehey vice president of marketing. An experienced sales professional and former division head in the commercial tire industry, Brian Sheehey brings extensive marketing experience from global tire manufacturers to his new post.

Sheehey most recently worked on Hankook Tire America Corp.’s U.S. senior management team as the senior director of the company’s commercial tire division. Sheehey worked for Hankook Tire America since 2004 and helped establish the company’s commercial tire business in the U.S.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sheehey began his career with Englewood Tire Distributors in New Jersey. In 1997, he moved to Bridgestone Americas’ tire sales group as a territory manager in the highly competitive New York/New Jersey market.

“Brian has worked for both large and small companies, and he’s been a salesman, a marketing executive and a top manager,” said Jim Clark, president of Alliance Tire Americas. “Those positions have given him insight and experience that will be a great asset to the Alliance Tire Americas team.”

Sheehey will be based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, at ATA’s headquarters.