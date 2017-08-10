Event Coverage/scholarships
August 10, 2017 9:40 pm

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers Of Pennsylvania To Host Shop Survival Summit In September

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Cooper Tire And Consortium Partners Complete $6.9M USDA Grant To Study Guayule Polymer For Tire Applications

Federal-Mogul Motorparts' Garage Gurus To Host 2nd Facebook Live Event On Aug. 16

Intel Plans To Build Test Fleet Of 100 Self-Driving Vehicles

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers Of Pennsylvania To Host Shop Survival Summit In September

BASF Accepting Submissions For 3rd Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

AAM Announces Wendell Chavous NASCAR Sponsorship

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Reports 2nd Quarter 2017 Results

Valvoline Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania has announced that the annual Shop Survival Summit (previously TechTrain) will take place on Sept. 22-24 at the Wyndham Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Automotive industry professionals will come together for business development, and to learn the latest trends, practices, equipment and technology – as well as to celebrate accomplishments made in the past year. Convention attendees and supporters will obtain valuable knowledge that will help improve their operations, enhance their efforts and increase their bottom line.

The weekend-long event will kick-off Friday with the annual board and delegate meetings during the day and early evening with a bonfire welcome reception for families in the evening. Saturday morning will begin with Keynote Speaker Tom Tucker, from the Auto CareAssociation, with technical and management classes offered in both the morning and afternoon. Over lunch, H. Scott Matthews, from Carnegie Mellon University, will share his insights and findings on both the emissions and safety inspection programs. After dinner on Saturday, attendees can walk a vendor show where they can see new products, have the chance to win great prizes and connect with other attendees.

Sunday will offer more training opportunities for both management and technicians, as well as a special peer-to-peer roundtable for shop owners and their partners.

For more information or to access the registration form, visit aasp-pa.org/training/shop-survival- summit-2017, call 717-564-8400, or email us at [email protected].

Show Full Article