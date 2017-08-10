Alliance of Automotive Service Providers Of Pennsylvania To Host Shop Survival Summit In September

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania has announced that the annual Shop Survival Summit (previously TechTrain) will take place on Sept. 22-24 at the Wyndham Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Automotive industry professionals will come together for business development, and to learn the latest trends, practices, equipment and technology – as well as to celebrate accomplishments made in the past year. Convention attendees and supporters will obtain valuable knowledge that will help improve their operations, enhance their efforts and increase their bottom line.

The weekend-long event will kick-off Friday with the annual board and delegate meetings during the day and early evening with a bonfire welcome reception for families in the evening. Saturday morning will begin with Keynote Speaker Tom Tucker, from the Auto CareAssociation, with technical and management classes offered in both the morning and afternoon. Over lunch, H. Scott Matthews, from Carnegie Mellon University, will share his insights and findings on both the emissions and safety inspection programs. After dinner on Saturday, attendees can walk a vendor show where they can see new products, have the chance to win great prizes and connect with other attendees.

Sunday will offer more training opportunities for both management and technicians, as well as a special peer-to-peer roundtable for shop owners and their partners.

For more information or to access the registration form, visit aasp-pa.org/training/shop-survival- summit-2017, call 717-564-8400, or email us at [email protected].