AkzoNobel Partners With MSLGROUP To Further Build Its Brands

As part of its strategy to accelerate growth and further strengthen its portfolio of leading brands, AkzoNobel has appointed MSLGROUP as its global communications and public affairs agency partner.

A global producer of innovative and sustainable paints, coatings and specialty chemicals, AkzoNobel supplies industries and consumers worldwide with a host of well-known brands, including Dulux, Sikkens and International.

MSL will operate from a global team based in London and via local offices and affiliates in key countries and regions where AkzoNobel operates. Specific areas of support will include brand strategy, public relations, public affairs and digital strategy.

“As a major employer and industry leader, AkzoNobel is dedicated to creating sustainable value,” said Leslie McGibbon, corporate director of communications and public affairs at AkzoNobel. “Building our world-class brands is an integral part of our growth strategy and we are looking forward to working with MSL to further develop our brands and unlock additional value for our customers and other stakeholders.”

Through its strategic advice and contributions to global programs such as Human Cities, the Volvo Ocean Race, Color of the Year and Imagine Chemistry, MSL will support AkzoNobel in its ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation and the societies in which it operates.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by such an important global leader,” said Guillaume Herbette, Global CEO at MSL. “We will use the full resources of our global network to highlight AkzoNobel’s impressive credentials, ranging from scientific to societal impact, to further develop its reputation and reinforce the company in its mission to make people’s lives more liveable and inspiring.”