Manufacturing/Akebono
June 2, 2017 11:28 am

Akebono Adds 12 New Part Numbers, Continues Brake Rewards

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Alliance Tire Americas Names Brian Sheehey Vice President Of Marketing

Faurecia Named One of Forbes' Top Employers In America

Schaeffler Celebrates Grand Opening For Expansion In South Carolina

Icahn Automotive Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Precision Auto Care Inc.

Superior Industries Announces Debt Offering

PPG Collision Centers Earn Top Toyota Honors

Import Vehicle Community Accepting Nominations For 2017 People Awards

Fumoto Receives Trademark Approval For Its Engine Oil Drain Valve

Editor’s Note: Memorial Day Observed By aftermarketNews

General Tire Renews 'Best In The Desert' Partnership

Akebono Brake Corp. released 12 new part numbers, expanding vehicle coverage of its Pro-ACT, Performance and EURO Ultra-Premium ceramic brake pad lines to more than 6.5 million additional vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The part introductions bring coverage to 40 more models, including the Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart, Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty, Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and various BMW, Lexus and Audi models. A complete listing of Akebono aftermarket brake applications can be found in the online catalog at akebonobrakes.com or at showmetheparts.com/akebono.

“Our recent investment in production equipment is helping us meet increasing demand for Akebono Ultra-Premium brake products,” said Ken Selinger, director of aftermarket sales and marketing. “Additionally, we’re running a brake rewards program for technicians so more consumers and shops can experience superior braking and take advantage of the best braking technology available in the market.”

The Akebono brake rewards promotion runs through July 31, offering technicians unlimited rewards when they install Akebono Pro-ACT, EURO and Performance Ultra-Premium ceramic brake pads. Learn more and sign up at AkebonoPromo.com.

Show Full Article