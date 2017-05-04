The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names East Penn As Winner Of The 2017 Receiver’s Choice Award

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance presented East Penn with the 2017 Receiver’s Choice Award at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference on April 26 in Kansas City, Kansas. This award recognizes East Penn’s determination to progress best practice content management standards and to provide exceptional, high quality in electronic catalog content.

“With forward thinking and excellent communication, East Penn embodies exactly what content professionals want – excellent data that assists our members in outstanding customer service for technicians,” said Anne Coffin, director of information technology for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

Ryan Bachman, e-catalog and search manager for the Alliance, presented the award stating, “Communication is one of the most important parts of our content management process and East Penn goes a step above in this area.”

The 2017 Receiver’s Choice Award only honors organizations with exemplary content and who are best in class in accuracy, completeness, timeliness, consistency, delivery and communication. Mark Hough, director of content services and market analysis at East Penn, expressed his gratitude for this honor, “It really means a lot to be recognized. As we know, delivering quality content is vital to our businesses.”

The ACPN helped to create the data principles of Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standards (ACES) and Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES) to help auto care catalog manager members sell more product, reduce costs and increase efficiency through catalogs.