Advance Auto Parts was recently recognized as a 2017 Retailer of the Year, one of four leading retail businesses to receive the honor, from the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association (NCRMA). The award was presented on April 20 during NCRMA’s Annual Retailer of the Year awards luncheon at the City Club of Raleigh.

Through the company’s focus on serving its customers, team members (employees) and communities, Advance has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry over its 85-year history. Advance is a member of the Fortune 500 and the S&P 500 with sales of nearly $10 billion across its four brands, which include Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, WORLDPAC and Autopart International. The company operates more than 5,100 stores across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, more than 310 of which are in North Carolina.

Advance Auto Parts has built its business based on its customers’ needs first. The company strongly believes that customer relationships are the key to their success and those relationships are built by the passion their 74,000 team members have for serving customers.

Advance is also focused on empowering its team members and creating an experience that fuels career opportunities for them so they can grow with the company. In 2016, Advance promoted more than 6,000 team members for their demonstrated commitment to customers and drive for results. Advance is focused on growing talent by developing current team members as well as recruiting outstanding candidates who have a passion for service.

While the Advance team works hard to serve its customers every day, the company said it believes that service extends beyond its stores’ doors and into the communities where employees live and work. Since 1994, Advance has raised more than $43 million to support Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), an organization focused on funding research and finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Since 2011, Advance Auto Parts has raised more than $6.5 million to support Building Homes for Heroes, an organization that builds or modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free, to veterans who were injured serving their country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Advance also is dedicated to supporting its team members in times of crisis. The company’s Team Member Assistance Fund provides a one-time grant to team members who are experiencing economic hardship because of catastrophic or extreme circumstances beyond their control.

“I am proud to recognize Advance Auto Parts as an outstanding retail member for their passion for service and dedication to investing in their team members, customers and communities,” said NCRMA President and General Counsel Andy Ellen. “The four retail businesses honored this year deserve statewide recognition because they are helping to sustain local economies, adapting to meet the needs of their customers, and giving back to their local communities.”

In addition to Advance Auto Parts, the other 2017 Retailers of the Year are: