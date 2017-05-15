ADS International Convention & Tradeshow Offers New Opportunities

The Association of Diesel Specialists (ADS), a group that focuses on the service and technology of diesel fuel injection, and turbocharger systems, announced two new opportunities at the ADS 2017 International Convention & Tradeshow. Attendees will have a chance to view the Turbocharger Committee’s booth during the tradeshow at this year’s convention. The committee will showcase turbochargers in various stages of failure(s) and descriptions of the cause of failure(s). Turbocharger committee members will be on-hand to answer any questions attendees might have.

In addition, an extra half-day of the tradeshow was added to the program for attendees to meet with more than 50 exhibitors from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Eurasia. These exhibitors offer the latest in diesel technology, supplies, equipment, parts and other services that are designed to make companies more profitable and competitive in today’s marketplace.

The tradeshow hours are:

Aug. 8 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 from 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 10 from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 from 8-11:30 a.m.

Attendees will have access to the tradeshow with a full attendee registration or paid companion pass. A one-day pass grants access to a single day of attendance.

Registered companies can bring additional employees to view the tradeshow from 9-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, for free. Seminars and food functions are not included with this complimentary pass. Friday tradeshow passes are available on-site Friday morning at the ADS Hospitality Desk located at registration desk two across from the Margaux Ballroom.