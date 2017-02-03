Adient Reports Strong 1st Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results
Adient, a global leader in automotive seating and interiors, is reporting strong first-quarter earnings.
The company has reported GAAP net income and EPS diluted up 9 percent to $149 million and $1.59, respectively. Adjusted-EPS diluted is up 13 percent to $2.12.
The company has reported cash and cash equivalents of $709 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. Gross debt and net debt totaled $3,461 million and $2,752 million, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2016. Adient said EBIT-adjusted expanded to $290 million, a margin of 7.2 percent.