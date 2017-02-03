Financial/Adient
February 3, 2017 2:56 pm

Adient Reports Strong 1st Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Amy Antenora

Amy Antenora,administrator

View bio

AMN Editor Amy Antenora has been reporting daily on the automotive aftermarket since 2002. She also is editor of AMN Global and serves as managing editor of Counterman magazine, AMN’s sister publication for the parts distribution segment. Prior to joining Babcox Media, Amy began her career as a newspaper reporter and went on to work in public relations for two state universities. She is a graduate of Kent State University and in 2009 earned the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) designation from Northwood University’s University of the Aftermarket.

Adient Reports Strong 1st Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

AMN To Present Article Series From Schwartz Advisors

5th Annual NPW Million Dollar Vendor Dinner Highlights Symbiotic Growth Between Supplier And Customer

GKN Driveline Opens 10,000-Square-Foot Test Center At Smithers Winter Test Facility

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Using Robots From Rethink Robotics To Improve Production Processes

Another Automaker Expands Takata Airbag Recall; Takata Reaches Settlement With US DOJ

Move Over, VW: Fiat Chrysler Now Caught In The Crosshairs Of The Clean Air Act

Adient Reports Strong 1st Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

AMN To Present Article Series From Schwartz Advisors

GKN Driveline Opens 10,000-Square-Foot Test Center At Smithers Winter Test Facility

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating and interiors, is reporting strong first-quarter earnings.

The company has reported GAAP net income and EPS diluted up 9 percent to $149 million and $1.59, respectively. Adjusted-EPS diluted is up 13 percent to $2.12.

The company has reported cash and cash equivalents of $709 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. Gross debt and net debt totaled $3,461 million and $2,752 million, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2016. Adient said EBIT-adjusted expanded to $290 million, a margin of 7.2 percent.

Show Full Article