Adient Reports ‘Solid’ 3rd Quarter, Full Year 2017 Results
Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, has reported “solid” third quarter earnings.
The company reported that GAAP net income and EPS diluted increased to $204 million and $2.17, respectively. Adjusted EPS diluted is up 4 percent to $2.52.
Adient’s Adjusted EBIT expanded to $336 million, a margin of 8.4 percent.
The company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for approximately $40 million, and paid $26 million in quarterly dividends.