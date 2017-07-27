Financial/Adient
July 27, 2017 1:09 pm

Adient Reports ‘Solid’ 3rd Quarter, Full Year 2017 Results

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Uni-Select Reports Improved Performance In Canada

Adient Reports 'Solid' 3rd Quarter, Full Year 2017 Results

Crowne Group Hires Kristen Baffo As New Brand Manager

LKQ Corp. Announces Financial Results For 2nd Quarter 2017

US Auto CEOs More Bullish On AI, Emerging Technology Investments Compared To Global Counterparts, Says KPMG Survey

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Tom Seboldt Of O'Reilly Auto Parts Elected As Secretary To 2018 CAWA Board Of Directors

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, has reported “solid” third quarter earnings.

The company reported that GAAP net income and EPS diluted increased to $204 million and $2.17, respectively. Adjusted EPS diluted is up 4 percent to $2.52.

Adient’s Adjusted EBIT expanded to $336 million, a margin of 8.4 percent.

The company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for approximately $40 million, and paid $26 million in quarterly dividends.

Show Full Article