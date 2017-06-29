Adient Named A Stevie Award Winner In 2017 American Business Awards

Adient‘s IT team was presented with the “Gold Stevie Award” recognizing them as the Information Technology Department of the Year in Launch Excellence at the 2017 American Business Awards.

Adient was created in 2016 when Johnson Controls’ automotive seating business was spun off as an independent company. The company said receiving the Stevie Award is validation of all the hard work the IT team did to launch new systems to make Adient a success.

“I’m so proud and honored to be accepting this award on our team’s behalf,” said Sheryl Haislet, chief information officer for Adient. “What they said couldn’t be done was done and I want to thank the team for their hard work and all their sacrifice. This award is because of our great team and for our great team.”

The American Business Awards acknowledge achievement in every aspect of work – from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,600 nominations – across all categories – were reviewed to determine 2017 award winners.

Adient’s IT team also was recognized earlier this year with a 2017 Manufacturing Award for outstanding achievement in the development of mobile solutions.