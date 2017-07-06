ACDelco Presents ‘Ride, Race, Rewards’ Sweepstakes

This summer, technicians and DIY mechanics who purchase select parts from ACDelco, will have the chance to win big with the ACDelco “Ride, Race, Rewards” sweepstakes. ACDelco is giving away hundreds of prizes including trips to Las Vegas and as a grand prize, a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an MSRP of up to $60,000.

To participate, log on to ACDelcoRideRaceRewards.com from July 1-Sept. 30, to register each eligible ACDelco part purchased as an entry in the sweepstakes.

Eligible part categories include ignition and emissions, batteries, brakes, air conditioning, fuel pumps, rotating electrical, spark plugs, filters and chassis parts.

“Customers select ACDelco time and time again for our quality, durability and performance and this is a way for us to give them a unique chance to win an exclusive trip to Las Vegas or a brand new GM vehicle,” said Heather Waszczenko, national brand manager for ACDelco. “Almost anyone who buys an eligible ACDelco part can enter to win, and each part purchased counts as one entry so customers that purchase multiple parts will receive multiple contest entries.”

Winners will be drawn monthly, including a grand-prize winner, selected on Oct. 5. Three other winners get a trip for two to Las Vegas, which includes passes to the SEMA Show and AAPEX. They also will get to take part in the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club. Winners will have the chance to get behind some of the fastest Corvettes in the world and experience its true on-track performance capabilities.

Hundreds of winners each month will receive exclusive ACDelco merchandise including dart boards, pub table sets, vintage wall signs and more.

Eligible participants include U.S. employees and customers of aftermarket repair facilities, customers of dealership service departments, as well as DIY mechanics. One entry per ACDelco part purchased per customer. Multiple entries can be submitted for different parts purchased with no limit to the number of entries submitted during the promotional period.

Employees of General Motors (GM), ACDelco distributors and GM dealership employees are not eligible to participate, however customers receiving service at a dealership are eligible.

Complete information about the “Ride, Race, Rewards” sweepstakes, including the official rules, eligible participants, and how to enter without purchase, can be found at ACDelcoRideRaceRewards.com.

To learn more about ACDelco, visit ACDelco.com.