Accuride Receives Plex Systems 2017 Impact Award For Leadership

Plex Systems, a provider of cloud ERP for manufacturing, announced that Accuride Corp., Polamer Precision and Shank’s Extracts Inc. each have been honored with the 2017 Plex Impact Award. The awards recognize manufacturers for industry leadership, innovation and business transformation.

Plex announced the winners at PowerPlex 2017, the largest gathering of cloud manufacturing professionals in the world. This year’s event brought together more than 1,000 industry leaders to discuss the intersection of technology and manufacturing, from wearables on the shop floor to predictive supply chain planning and machine intelligence.

Plex said Accuride was named for:

  • Recently expanding its deployment to a newly acquired plant in Milan, Italy. The company has fueled its growth strategy by self-deploying Plex solutions across a total of nine of facilities across North America and now Europe
  • Having both Accuride’s suppliers and customers integrated with Plex through custom portals, driving efficiency while improving service
  • Being recognized repeatedly by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) for achievements in Lean, and recently published a book on Lean practices.

“The best measure of the Plex Manufacturing Cloud is always the success, innovation and achievements of our customers,” said Jason Blessing, Plex Systems CEO. “Shank’s, Polamer Precision and Accuride Corp. each demonstrate what is possible when companies use technology to build a strategic advantage. All of us at Plex congratulate our amazing 2017 Plex Impact Awards honorees.”

