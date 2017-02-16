Accuride Earns 2016 Diamond Supplier Award From Navistar

Accuride Corp. announced that it is among an elite group of 34 suppliers that have earned a Diamond Supplier Award from Navistar for exceptional performance during 2016. The award is given to strategic suppliers that exceed Navistar’s performance expectations for quality, delivery, technology and cost.

Chad Monroe, Accuride vice president of OEM sales, marketing and business development, accepted the award on Accuride’s behalf during ceremonies at Navistar’s world headquarters in Lisle, Illinois.

“Accuride is proud to have been selected once again as a Navistar Diamond Supplier Award winner,” said Accuride President and CEO Rick Dauch. “Receiving this elite award for our performance during 2016 reflects the commitment of Accuride’s 1,800 associates, who are dedicated to providing our customers with industry-leading technologies, service and operating performance.”

“Navistar values suppliers who care about our customers as deeply as we do, and are committed to helping us deliver cutting-edge technology products with the highest quality, on time, with the lowest total cost of ownership,” said David McKean, vice president, procurement, Navistar. “Accuride Corp. has proven its commitment to meeting the performance expectations we set forth for quality, delivery, technology and cost.”