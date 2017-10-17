A/C Parts Distributor Ranshu Selects MAM Autopart

MAM Software Inc. has announced that Ranshu Inc., an air conditioning parts distributor, has selected MAM Autopart as its business management solution for its four warehouses.

With more than 200,000 compressors in stock for vehicles dating back to the 1960s, Ranshu says it was looking for a proven and reliable technology partner to help it improve processes and better manage its growing business.

“In order to stay competitive and achieve our growth plans, we needed to upgrade our technology,” said Jeremy Rayburn, accounting and IT manager at Ranshu. “Our current system has served us well over the years, however it was developed decades ago and by today’s standards, was lacking in many areas. Autopart impressed us with its functionality, flexibility and ease of use.”

Autopart is MAM’s Windows-based business management system. It is a flexible solution that allows auto parts distributors to run business operations effectively while employing industry specific best practices.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Ranshu,” said Al Neal, vice president of sales at MAM Software Inc. “They are a great company and have a similar story to our growing list of automotive customers. They recognize that their success lies in providing the best possible service to their customers and they can better do that with today’s technology. We look forward to working with them for years to come as we believe this relationship will strengthen both companies.”