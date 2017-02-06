AASP/NJ Unveils 40th Annual NORTHEAST 2017 Educational Program

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the schedule for its educational program at the NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show being held March 17-19, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey. NORTHEAST 2017, the association’s flagship event, is marking its 40th year as the East Coast’s preeminent automotive services trade show.

NORTHEAST 2017’s educational program is highlighted by AASP/NJ’s Path to Certification, four exclusive panel discussions running Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The series kicks off on Friday night with “The Shop Owner’s Perspective,” moderated by former Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) Chairman Gary Wano of GW & Son Auto Body Shop, followed on Saturday by “The OEM Perspective (Non-Luxury Brands),” moderated by Aaron Clark, Assured Performance; “Tooling & Equipment Considerations,” moderated by Collision Hub’s Kristen Felder; and “The OEM Perspective (Luxury Brands),” also moderated by Aaron Clark.

Two of the industry’s most celebrated speakers make their return to NORTHEAST this year as Mike Anderson (Collision Advice) and Larry Montanez (P&L Consultants) will bring their latest seminars to the event. Anderson will present his “Who Pays For What?” survey results seminar along with the national debut of “100% Disassembly & Parts Mirror Matching.” Montanez will debut his new “Take Back Your Business From the Rekey Process” class as well as presenting (with Jake Rodenroth and Anthony Cetani) “Proper & Accurate Blueprinting With Pre-Scan/Pre-Measure.”

The estimating expertise of Jerry McNee and John Niechwiadowicz will once again be on display at NORTHEAST as they present “Open Your Eyes…And You WILL Become a Game Changer!” Ford Motorcraft Technical Trainer Mike Brabble will host “Ford High Voltage Vehicles Components and Operation,” while Mike Lanza of Sherwin Williams will prepare attendees for what’s going to come with “2020 – The Future of Staffing: Where Will You Be?” Rounding out the educational program will be “Supercharge Your Profits!,” presented by Jim Saeli of Management Success.

NORTHEAST 2017 will kick off with the 2017 East Coast Resolution Forum & Leadership Meeting, co-hosted by AASP/NJ and SCRS. The Resolution Forum is an opportunity for market leaders and influential industry representatives to connect with and learn from other state, regional and national association members who are facing similar issues.

Registration for the NORTHEAST 2017 educational program seminars is open and pre-registration is strongly recommended. Attendees can register for the seminars at aaspnjnortheast.com/seminars-demos.shtml.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.