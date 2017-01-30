AASA Launches New Council To Bring Millennials’ Perspective To The Aftermarket

Automotive aftermarket supplier executives have a long history of dedicating their time and experience to mentor and prepare the next generation of industry leaders. However, supplier executives and the industry as a whole also can learn much from today’s younger, tech-savvy, connected millennial generation as well.

“The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) seeks to tap into this valuable resource and bridge the ‘generation gap’ by establishing a new organization,” said Bill Long, AASA president and chief operating officer. “The Modern Industry eXpertise Council, or MiX, this group of young members will serve in a ‘reverse mentoring’ role, providing fresh new perspective on issues and opportunities facing the aftermarket.”

MiX members will work on tackling both areas of concerns and opportunity, and will “mentor” senior industry leadership at AASA industry events and through white papers and special reports exclusively for member companies.

MiX members will gain:

Knowledge about leading industry data

A platform for discussion between millennials and senior leaders

Networking with industry peers

The opportunity to work on current and future industry challenges and provide expertise from the millennials’ viewpoint

Individual growth and a broad perspective of the industry to enhance their careers

MiX membership is open to all AASA supplier member company employees under the age of 40. For more information, visit the council’s webpage or contact Ben Brucato at [email protected].