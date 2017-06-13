AASA Addresses Aftermarket’s Vital Role In Bridging The Gap To Connected/Automated Cars

The automotive aftermarket industry has a vital role in bridging the gap to “unconnected” cars to help achieve a critical mass of connected/automated cars. This was the message brought by the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association to TU-Automotive Detroit 2017 on June 8.

AASA Vice President Chris Gardner participated in a panel of aftermarket subject matter experts moderated by Donny Seyfer, chairman, Automotive Services Association (ASA), weighing the trends driving the adoption of aftermarket products and services that utilize telematics and connectivity.

Gardner says there also is a need to ensure future vehicles can be serviced by a consumer’s facility of their choice with secure data access.

“The independent aftermarket is working with the two leading automaker associations to move an architecture concept through the SAE Committee process to ensure all legitimate parties would have the ability to communicate with vehicles,” said Gardner. “This concept, the Secure Vehicle Interface (SVI), would provide a gateway on the vehicle to address cybersecurity concerns and would enable the vehicle owner to direct information to any entity he or she desires. This will be critical with future models. To demonstrate this, consider that there are 265 million registered vehicles that need to be maintained, and the OE dealer network only has the capacity to service 25-30 percent of the DIFM fleet.”

The panel also debated how quickly a critical mass of vehicles will generate data through OBDII devices for use with UBI, predictive analytics and other applications and services.

In addition to Gardner and Seyfer, other panelists included James Fish, vice president, business development, Lemur Motors; Steven Fernandes, director of innovation, Octo Telematics North America; Aaron Solomon, CEO and president, Mobile Devices and Russ Oldham, director of IoT product management, Verisk Insurance Solutions.

TU Automotive Detroit was held June 7-8 in Novi, Michigan. The event featured dedicated subject tracks, roundtables and discussion groups, networking events and an expo dedicated to telematics, connected car and autonomous technology.