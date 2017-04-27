AAPEXedu Adds New Partners To Expand Program

New partners and industry experts have joined the 2017 AAPEXedu program to offer an expanded lineup of education designed to keep automotive aftermarket professionals ahead of the curve in today’s high-tech world. Attendees will be able to select from numerous topics, including telematics, connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), vehicle data access, alternate fuel and drive train options, and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication and new mobility models. AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

For the first time, Northwood University will offer sessions as part of the AAPEXedu, while the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and AVI will provide technical training sessions. The Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) also will host sessions tailored to each of the communities within AAPEX. NARSA – the International Heat Transfer Association – is on board to provide a program on the latest trends and technologies in heating and cooling systems.

This year’s enhanced Service Professionals Program will feature an all-new Service Professionals Summit, during which an expert panel of speakers will discuss emerging technologies facing this segment of the industry. Carm Capriotto, founder and host of Remarkable Results Radio, will moderate the panel discussion on Nov. 2, with a reception to follow. The program also will feature under-the-hood training by AVI, and a special Advanced Vehicle Training session by ASA.

A day-long REMANedu Conference, which also is part of AAPEXedu, will take place on Monday, Oct. 30. The conference is a multi-faceted education and networking forum dedicated to remanufacturing. Knowledgeable industry experts, panels and speakers will showcase remanufactured products and their associated technologies, along with the processes that go into successful remanufacturing operations. The day will wrap up with a panel of company leaders providing insight and outlook for remanufacturing in 2018.

Even though many AAPEXedu sessions are new, attendees can still count on being the first to learn the results of NPD’s Consumer Outlook Survey during the popular “Aftermarket Outlook” session. IHS Markit will again reveal the newest and hottest trends shaping the global automotive aftermarket industry during its information-packed “Five Trends in Five Minutes” session.

Additional details on this year’s AAPEXedu sessions will be available on the AAPEX website in early June. All AAPEXedu sessions and programs are included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee, which is $40 (US) before Friday, Oct. 13. To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/news.

This year, education even extends beyond the official close of AAPEX. ASA will offer a full day of management and technical training on Friday, Nov. 3, while AVI’s advanced diagnostic training will run Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4. Separate fees will apply for the additional ASA and AVI training, and attendees can register for these programs when registering for AAPEX.