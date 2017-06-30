Personnel/AAM
June 30, 2017 11:33 am

AAM’s Chairman And CEO Recognized With Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

David Dauch, chairman and CEO of American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), was honored with an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Awardees were selected by a panel of independent judges.

“I am both humbled and honored to be named an Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Dauch. “AAM’s long-term global growth strategy is to sustain and enhance our financial, operational and technological performance. We took a major strategic step forward this past year and have now transformed AAM into a vastly different company with new customers, new technologies and a new geographic footprint. This recognition is a tribute to the AAM team who has been instrumental in developing and executing our growth strategy.”

Now in its 31st year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall National Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 18. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Monaco in June 2018.

