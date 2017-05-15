AAMCO Franchise Ranked ‘Best Of The Best’ By Entrepreneur Magazine

AAMCO Transmissions Inc. announced it has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a 2017 “Best of the Best,” ranking at the top of its industry category for the third consecutive year. Collectively, AAMCO has been ranked No. 1 in category on the “Best of the Best” listing for more than three decades.

“We’re honored to once again be named among the ‘Best of the Best’ franchises,” said Brett Ponton, CEO and president of American Driveline and AAMCO Transmission Inc. “We take pride in the work we do and being acknowledged as the leader in our industry category truly speaks volumes about the processes and systems we have established as part of our overall growth strategy. We look forward to riding this momentum into the second half of the year, and will remain focused on providing top-notch service and expertise to our customers.”

Entrepreneur’s “Best of the Best” companies are selected from the Franchise 500 list based on ranking within their industry. The companies are evaluated based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. The results qualify the top-ranked company in each industry category to be named on the “Best of the Best” list.

AAMCO was named to Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking top of its category for the third consecutive year. In addition, AAMCO has been consecutively ranked on Franchise Times’ Top 200+ for the last two years.