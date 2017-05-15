Service And Repair/AAMCO
May 15, 2017 12:53 pm

AAMCO Franchise Ranked ‘Best Of The Best’ By Entrepreneur Magazine

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Spectra Premium's Jason Best To Be Honored With AIA Young Leader Of The Year Award

Tenneco Amends And Restates Its Senior Credit Facility

BASF Names Distributor Of The Year At 2017 ColorSource Conference

AAMCO Franchise Ranked 'Best Of The Best' By Entrepreneur Magazine

ADS International Convention & Tradeshow Offers New Opportunities

Adient Partners With Detroit High School To Develop Future Workforce Leaders

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

America’s Automotive Trust Springs Into Signature Event Season With 3rd Annual 'Drive The Blues Away'

BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

AAMCO Transmissions Inc. announced it has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a 2017 “Best of the Best,” ranking at the top of its industry category for the third consecutive year. Collectively, AAMCO has been ranked No. 1 in category on the “Best of the Best” listing for more than three decades.

“We’re honored to once again be named among the ‘Best of the Best’ franchises,” said Brett Ponton, CEO and president of American Driveline and AAMCO Transmission Inc. “We take pride in the work we do and being acknowledged as the leader in our industry category truly speaks volumes about the processes and systems we have established as part of our overall growth strategy. We look forward to riding this momentum into the second half of the year, and will remain focused on providing top-notch service and expertise to our customers.”

Entrepreneur’s “Best of the Best” companies are selected from the Franchise 500 list based on ranking within their industry. The companies are evaluated based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. The results qualify the top-ranked company in each industry category to be named on the “Best of the Best” list.

AAMCO was named to Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking top of its category for the third consecutive year. In addition, AAMCO has been consecutively ranked on Franchise Times’ Top 200+ for the last two years.

Show Full Article