AAMCO Franchise Celebrates Significant Growth And Operational Milestones In 2016

AAMCO, one of the world’s largest chains of transmission specialists and a provider of total car care, has reported a strong year for franchise development, receiving 68 deposits for new centers and opening of 21 AAMCO service centers nationwide. In December, the company also reported double-digit growth in total car care sales. Last year, AAMCO also formed new partnerships with companies like Autopoint and Salesforce in order to further increase sales, build customer relationships and bring a brand new suite of tools to its franchisees and customers, including a new consumer finance platform and new point of sale (POS) system.

“It was an incredible year for AAMCO’s growth and development, which has set a positive tone for 2017 and beyond,” said Brett Ponton, president and CEO of AAMCO. “As a result of our efforts, the brand has gained market share in the total car care segment and our reputation as an industry leader continues to rise. We look forward to working with our franchisees to continue providing customers with exceptional service and building upon last year’s tremendous success.”

In addition to the brand’s expansion, last year, AAMCO launched a variety of new tools to help franchisees increase their revenue as well as monitor, analyze and manage their businesses. A new customer relationship management (CRM) program was launched in September to help strengthen customer lifetime value and loyalty system-wide. The automotive brand also adopted a new POS system, launching in 2017, to provide greater transparency for local shop owners, as well as two new consumer finance technology platform options, which allow customers in need of financial assistance for their automotive repairs to submit one credit application to access multiple lenders and thus maximize loan approval rates.

With nearly 650 centers across North America, AAMCO is actively seeking single- and multi-unit operators who are passionate about the brand and committed to providing the highest-quality service. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquid assets of at least $65,000 per unit. Depending on the real estate site selected, franchisees can expect the total investment to be approximately $227,400 – $333,000 with a $39,500 initial franchise fee. Reduced franchise fees are available for honorably discharged veterans.

To learn more about franchise or conversion opportunities with AAMCO, contact Kim Robinson, director of franchise development, at 866-379-5649 or [email protected] or visit aamcofranchise.com.