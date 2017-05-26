AAM Selects GCommerce To Implement And Manage EDI Connectivity Functions

The AAM Group announced it has chosen GCommerce to implement EDI (electronic data interchange) between the group’s warehouse distribution members and their manufacturing suppliers. The decision aims to reduce communication friction between stakeholders in order to effect increased sales for all parties. Enhancements will include simplified order entry and error reduction at the WD level as well as faster vendor responses relating to transit, invoicing, accounts payable and more.

In support of the initiative, GCommerce, a Des Moines, Iowa, provider of cost-effective, cloud-based technology solutions to the vehicle aftermarket, will communicate with AAM Group suppliers to facilitate onboarding, mapping, testing and implementation of electronic documents.

GCommerce’s single-integration architecture will operate despite any differences in technology platforms, document formats or IT protocols, the company says.

“The rising dominance of e-commerce makes EDI an important component of our digital strategy, one that will save time and money for both our member WDs and manufacturing suppliers,” said AAM President Tim Odom.

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Luckett, GCommerce vice president of industry strategy, added, “The members of The AAM Group are among the finest distributors in the specialty aftermarket. And their commitment to group-wide EDI connectivity is further evidence of their drive for success.”