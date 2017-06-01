AAM Names Tolga Oal As Senior Vice President – AAM Corporate

Manufacturing/AAM
American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has appointed Tolga Oal as senior vice president – AAM Corporate. Oal will continue to hold the role of president – AAM North America, leading the regional business and manufacturing activities for AAM’s largest Driveline business unit.

“Tolga has been instrumental in strengthening AAM’s North American business,” said David Dauch, AAM chairman and CEO. “He continues to play a key role in enhancing customer relationships while delivering on AAM’s commitment of world-class quality and operational excellence.”

Oal joined AAM in September 2015. Prior to that, he served as vice president of Global Electronics for TRW. During his career, Oal held various manufacturing and management positions of increasing responsibility within TRW for Global Electronics, including director of operations and as director of finance. Oal also held various leadership positions in engineering, sales, purchasing and finance at Siemens VDO Automotive/Continental.

Oal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical and process engineering from Bosporus University in Istanbul, Turkey, and a master’s degree in international business and finance from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

