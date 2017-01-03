Personnel
AAM Names Donald Wright Vice President And Chief Information Officer

AAM - LogoAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM) has appointed Donald Wright as vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Wright will continue to lead the development and execution of AAM’s Information Technology strategy to ensure that all necessary systems are supporting company operations and objectives.

Wright joined AAM in 2012 as executive director and CIO. Prior, Wright was chief information officer at Atlas Oil, a national distributor of petroleum products and related services. In his 25 years of information technology (IT) experience, Wright also served in a variety of senior-level IT roles with Continental Automotive and LG Philips Displays.

Wright holds a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern University.

