The AAM Group Names Vendor Award Winners At Annual Meeting

The AAM Group presented awards to eight manufacturing partners at its recent annual membership meeting held in St. Louis. Highlighted by the Partnership Award and the Impact Award, the categories also included Excellence in Manpower, Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Shipping, Fastest Growing Vendor, Most Innovative and Profit Generator.

AAM also named six recipients of the Ambassador Award, given to key employees of partner vendors who provided unique and extraordinary support of member distributors.

Vendor Winners

LUND accepted the prestigious Partnership Award, which honors the vendor that demonstrated outstanding overall performance across all the award categories.

The Impact Award went to CURT for its contributions to the success and growth of AAM headquarters, members and jobbers.

TruXedo accepted the Excellence in Manpower Award for fielding the most robust outside sales presence, including actively maintaining strong relationships with retailers and warehouses.

The Excellence in Marketing Award, which honors the vendor that exhibited the best overall marketing concepts and execution, went to Husky Liners for the second straight year.

The Excellence in Shipping Award also went to CURT, which demonstrated the best overall purchase order fulfillment rate.

BAK Industries took home the Fastest Growing Vendor Award for achieving the largest sales growth as measured as a percentage over the previous year.

FiTech won the Most Innovative Award for its Go EFI 4 fuel injection system, which leverages a swirl-spray annular discharge design to better dispense fuel through the throttle body for better atomization.

The Profit Generator Award, presented to Race Sport Lighting for the second consecutive year, recognized the manufacturing partner that generated the greatest opportunity for profit across distribution and retail.

Ambassador Award Winners